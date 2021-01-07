Birdnow Chevrolet’s Monona dealership undergoes ownership change that’s all in the family

CLAYTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- Birdnow Chevrolet in Monona has a new owner, but don't worry, the service and support that customers have grown used to won't change. Justin Birdnow has purchased the family's Monona dealership to become sole owner.

Birdnow and his family, which includes his wife and three daughters, moved to Monona four years ago, but he says the move to become sole owner has been years in the making.

The dealership has roughly 20-some employees and the boss will remain hands on. "It's still the family touch. You can walk in here pretty much every day and find me," says Birdnow. He wants to remind anyone reading this that the Clayton County dealership is "well worth the drive, very competitive," when it comes to the services the dealership provides.

With his dad retiring, Birdnow was asked if he forsees another generation joining the family business. "Definitely," he says. But when it comes to learning the trade, his daughters will have to follow in dad's footsteps. That means starting at the bottom like he did, cutting the grass. Which means the first set of wheels he gained experience with at the dealership were on the lawnmower.