Articles of Impeachment officially drafted against President Trump

(WREX) — A member of the U.S. House of Representatives has officially drawn up Articles of Impeachment against President Donald Trump.

Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s 5th District, said on Twitter Wednesday: “We can’t allow him to remain in office, it’s a matter of preserving our Republic and we need to fulfill our oath.”

On Thursday, Rep. Omar posted photos of the Articles of Impeachment and said: “We need to move quickly to remove this President from office.”

Articles of Impeachment for introduction, so proud of everyone co-leading this effort with us. We need to move quickly to remove this President from office. pic.twitter.com/vbZtA7g6fc — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) January 7, 2021

The move to impeach President Trump comes after a chaotic day at the US Capitol where four died and dozens were arrested.

Earlier on Monday, Republican Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger called on President Donald Trump’s Cabinet to invoke the 25th Amendment and remove him from office.