WATCH HERE: Congress meets to certify Electoral College votes

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress.

Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday for a joint session, required by law, to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding will be anything but that. The president’s Republican allies plan to object to the election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president's supporters’ to “fight for Trump.”

Trump is planning a rally outside the White House.

The longshot effort is all but certain to fail. Bipartisan majorities in Congress are prepared to accept the results.

Here's a look at how it will play out according to CNN:

What’s supposed to happen?

Under federal law, Jan. 6 is the date Electoral College votes determining the next president are counted in a joint session of Congress beginning at 12 p.m. CT.

The process is presided over by the president of the Senate — in this case, Vice President Mike Pence.

The vice president opens the states' sealed certificates in alphabetical order and hands them to one of four "tellers" — a Republican and a Democrat from each chamber of Congress who review the certificates and announce the states' votes.

The process continues uninterrupted until all the votes are announced and counted — unless there's a recognized objection.

Which objections are recognized?

For an objection to a state's vote to be considered, it has to be a written document signed by at least one member of the House and one from the Senate.

What happens then?

If there's a recognized objection to a state's vote, the vote counting is halted while both chambers go their separate ways and have up to two hours of debate on it. They then vote on whether to sustain the objection and dismiss the state's votes.

For a state's vote to be dismissed, majorities of both houses have to vote to sustain the objection. If one chamber votes to toss the state's votes and the other doesn't, the objection is dismissed.

After the objection is voted on, the joint congressional session reconvenes and continues with the count. If there's another formal objection to a different state's vote, the process is repeated.