Video shows woman after being struck by Chicago police SUV

CHICAGO (AP) — Video from a Chicago police officer’s body camera shows a woman on the ground after being struck by a police SUV. The video marks the second time in less than a month that Chicago police video dating back to 2019 has been made public after the city fought to keep it private. The video released by an activist this week shows Martina Standley approach and apparently touch a searchlight affixed to the SUV on Nov. 13, 2019, before she is struck. The officer climbs out and walks around the front of the SUV, where she is bleeding. In December, WBBM-TV in Chicago aired a video that showed officers barging into a wrong apartment and handcuffing the naked woman who lived there.