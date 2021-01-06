TRACKING: Lots of clouds, slow-moving temperatures

Today: Fog has improved across much of the viewing area with the lowest visibility still in the south. Otherwise, we begin the day with mostly cloudy skies and temperatures in the low to mid 20s. There are some returns on radar that are not reaching the ground as they fight dry air. We may see a few flurries today with mostly cloudy skies as most of the activity stays west. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with an east southeast wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Cloud cover remains in place tonight with yet another round of fog and reduced visibility possible. Lows will be in the low to mid 20s with an east wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Thursday: Not much changes for Thursday as we continue with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the low to mid 30s with a northeast wind at 5 to 10 mph. Overnight lows will dip to near 20.

Friday Through Next Week: While the overall forecast looks dry for this period, we may not come away with a lot of sunshine. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are expected all the way through the end of next week. Temperatures will slowly leak down into the mid 20s with lows in the mid teens through the weekend. After an inflection point on Monday, we will see a slow rise in temperatures through the week – into the low 30s with lows in the teens.