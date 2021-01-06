TRACKING: Areas of fog this morning, otherwise a cloudy sky

DENSE FOG ADVISORY until 10 a.m. for Allamakee, Benton, Buchanan, Cedar, Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Keokuk, Linn and Washington counties. Visibility may be reduced to a quarter mile or less at times and there may be a few slick spots on the roads.

Today: Any morning fog lifts by noon. It is going to be a cloudy day with flurries possible. Temperatures reach the lower 30s with a southeast wind 5-15 mph.

Tonight: Cloudy with patchy fog possible once again. Temperatures will be in the lower 20s with an east wind 5-10 mph.

Thursday through the Weekend: Plenty of cloud cover expected. Highs Thursday and Friday will be near 30° with lows near 20°. This weekend will be slightly cooler with temperatures in the mid to upper 20s and overnight lows in the teens.

No rain or snow is expected in the next 10 days.