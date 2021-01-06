TRACKING: Areas of Dense Fog

Tonight: We have another round of fog tonight. A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect until 10 AM Thursday. The advisory area could expand west if the fog spreads west overnight. Temperatures drop into the low 20s. Freezing fog is possible, and this could make some roads slick.

Thursday: Fog thins out during the morning and leaves behind a mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures warm into the low 30s during the afternoon with a light east wind.

Thursday Night: The sky remains cloudy with areas of fog possible once again. Low temperatures are in the low 20 by morning.

Friday: Not much change in the weather as the sky remains mostly cloudy with highs near 30.

Saturday/Sunday: More clouds than sunshine should be expected through the weekend. Highs are little cooler with temperatures in the mid-20s.