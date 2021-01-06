Teen shot and killed in Cedar Rapids leaves behind grieving loved ones

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - 18-year-old Marisa Doolin was shot and killed in a Cedar Rapids apartment days before the Christmas holiday.

She had been living in Waterloo with close family friends several months leading up to the shooting. The woman she was living with is simply heartbroken.

“She was living with us for the past seven months," Karlene Ayers said.

Ayers said Doolin had traveled to Cedar Rapids to visit with family.

Ayers' daughter, Edlivea, has been best friends with Marisa since kindergarten. The Waterloo resident letting her into her home multiple times throughout her lifetime.

“Those two have been like having twins. We used to tease them that they’re my twins, because they’ve always been together," Ayers said.

Marisa Doolin was shot in a Cedar Rapids apartment on December 22nd. After being transported to a local hospital, and then to UIHC, she was pronounced dead on December 26th.

Doolin left behind more than just her life.

“I got a grandson that doesn’t have a god-mom, I got an 18-year-old that lost her best friend, and I’ve lost someone that I looked at like my daughter," Ayers said, "Just a good kid. She just turned 18."

Not wishing this feeling of grief on anyone, Ayers hopes for justice.

“Something has to be done because now she’s gone. There’s no coming back, we can’t get her back," she said.

This is still an active investigation. Cedar Rapids Police Department says Doolin was unfortunately the 12, and last homicide, of 2020 in Cedar Rapids.

Police are confident that the person who shot Marisa was known to her. Officers say they are committed to finding the person, or people involved.

If you have any information about this case, contact the Cedar Rapids Police Department at 319-286-5491.