Statehouses evacuate amid protests in support of Trump

Protesters who back President Donald Trump have massed at statehouses from Georgia to New Mexico. The demonstrations Wednesday les to some evacuations as cheers rang out in reaction to the news that pro-Trump demonstrators had stormed the U.S. Capitol. Hundreds of people gathered in state capitals across the country to oppose President-elect Joe Biden’s win, waving signs saying “Stop the Steal.” New Mexico evacuated staff from a Statehouse building as a precaution shortly after hundreds of flag-waving Trump supporters arrived in a vehicle caravan and on horseback. Georgia’s secretary of state and his staff evacuated their offices at the state Capitol as armed protesters gathered outside.