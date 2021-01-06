REMINDER: Alley collection has started again in Cedar Rapids after derecho

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- If you live in Cedar Rapids, there has been a full return to alley collection of garbage, recycling and yard waste carts for customers who had alley collection before the derecho.

You should resume placing your carts in the alley for collection instead of the street.

For more information about the city's Solid Waste and Recycling division, click here: http://cedar-rapids.org/residents/utilities/garbage_and_recycling.php.