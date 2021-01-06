We are going to do this blog post a little different. We are going to mix in some video on different topics. This is about the term Perihelion.

Earlier this week, the Earth was at the closest point to the Sun in its orbit. This is called Perihelion. We are 91.4 million miles from the sun in January and 94.5 million miles away in July. This does not seem like much and it really is not in terms outer space.

In January, the sun’s rays hit directly on the southern hemisphere and that is why it is warmer in the southern hemisphere in January (summer). In July Earth is farthest from the sun but the sun’s rays hit directly on the northern hemisphere and the result is warmer weather (summer). It is not the distance that makes the difference in the seasons but the tilt of the earth. In January, it is summertime in the southern hemisphere while it is winter in the northern hemisphere. The opposite is happening in July.

Perihelion has Greek roots with Peri meaning “near” and Helios meaning “Sun”.

At the end of the video, you see a picture of the sun in January and July. In January, the Sun appears larger because we are closer to it than in July.