One injured in Waterloo casino assault

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) -- At approximately 5 a.m. Sunday, Waterloo Police officers were dispatched to Isle Casino in Waterloo.

Casino staff members called police reporting an alleged assault.

When officers arrived on scene, they were told there had been an assault between two guests.

Casino Security told investigators, the victim, Montana Gunhus, 35, had spent money on a players card that belonged to Damond Jahmar Williams' wife.

While casino staff members were speaking to Gunhus about the issue, they allege Williams walked up to Gunhus and assaulted him.

Gunhus was taken to Mercy One with what police told KWWL was a "serious injury."

Damond Jahmar Williams Sr., 44, of Waterloo was arrested for willful serious injury.