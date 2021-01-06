Man who killed Iowa woman in hit-and-run sentenced to prison

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man convicted in the hit-and-run death of a 71-year-old woman in Des Moines last year has been sentenced to five years in prison. The Des Moines Register reports that 42-year-old Isaias Flores Morales was sentenced last week after pleading guilty in November to leaving the scene of a fatal accident and fleeing to avoid prosecution. He was arrested in Illinois weeks after the death of Stephanie Markert, who died a week after being hit on Jan. 30, 2020, near the Drake University campus. Markert was the house mother for Delta Gamma sorority at Drake at the time of her death.