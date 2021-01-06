Lawmakers vow to investigate police after Capitol breach

WASHINGTON (AP) — Lawmakers are vowing an investigation into how Capitol police handled Wednesday’s violent breach at the Capitol. The Democratic chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, said the breach “raises grave security concerns.″ Rep. Zoe Lofgren added that her committee will work with House and Senate leaders to review the police response and preparedness. Rep. Val Demings of Florida said it was “painfully obvious” that Capitol police “were not prepared.” The mob loyal to President Donald Trump stormed the Capitol and forced lawmakers into hiding. A woman was shot and killed inside the Capitol,