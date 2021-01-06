Judge drops suit since Corps reconsidering plastics complex

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a challenge to a Chinese conglomerate’s plans for a $9.4 billion plastics complex in Louisiana because the Army Corps of Engineers is reconsidering its permit. Both the company that wants to build the complex and opponents of the plans say they are pleased. The Formosa Plastics Group’s Louisiana member says it is pleased that the suit is over. An environmental attorney says opponents won because the Corps was made to reevaluate its permit.