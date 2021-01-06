Jan. 6: Iowa reports 2,785 more COVID-19 cases and 61 more deaths

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,785 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 289,464.

The state's website says that of the 289,464 people who have tested positive, 249,867 have recovered. This is 2,144 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state's death toll is 4,060, which is 61 more than what was reported Tuesday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (249,867) and the number of deaths (4,060) from the total number of cases (289,464) shows there are currently 35,537 active positive cases in the state.

There were 125 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 604, which is up from 582. Of those hospitalizations, 116 are in the ICU (up from 115), and 54 are on ventilators (up from 53).

In Iowa, there were 6,032 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,375,680 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,785 positive tests divided by 6,032 tests given) is 46 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 94 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday. The county has a total of 13,859 cases (13,039 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 820 Serology positive cases). There are 57 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,594. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 220 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.8 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 112 new cases since 10 a.m. Tuesday, leaving a total of 16,966 cases. There have been 68 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,685 recoveries. There has been one additional death, leaving a total of 246 deaths. There are 26 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.3 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 65 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 11,419 reported cases. There have been 56 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 10,126 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Wednesday, there are 87 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Tuesday. This brings the total to 10,845 reported cases. There have been 69 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,769. There was one additional death reported, leaving a total of 140 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.8 percent.

