Iowa Women rally past Minnesota 92-79

IOWA CITY(KWWL)--The Iowa Hawkeye Women got a career high 37 points from freshman Caitlin Clark and the Hawks rallied from a 16 point second quarter deficit to beat Minnesota 92-79.

The Hawkeyes (8-1, 4-1) expanded their home-winning streak to 42-consecutive wins, ranking second in the country behind Baylor (61). The Hawkeyes last loss inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena was against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018.

Freshman Caitlin Clark registered her third-career double-double, scoring a career-high 37 points and pulling in 11 rebounds.

Clark made five 3-pointers to break onto the all-time freshman top-10 list with 30 3-pointers on the season, tying Johanna Solverson (2002-03).

Junior Monika Czinano recorded 19 points and 9 rebounds for the Hawkeyes.

Up Next: Iowa heads to Evanston, Illinois, to take on the Northwestern inside Welsh-Ryan Center on Saturday, Jan. 9. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. (CT) on BTN.