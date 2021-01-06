Iowa State Fair announces country star Blake Shelton will take the Grandstand in August

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) -- After music at the Iowa State Fair stopped in 2020, organizers have announced their first Grandstand Concert Series performer this year, country icon Blake Shelton.

Shelton performed on the Grandstand in 2008 with Tracy Lawrence, and he will be back again on August 13 at 8 p.m. to perform with special guest Matt Stell.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Jan. 8 at 10 a.m. They cost between $45 and $90.

Shelton's new single 'Happy Anywhere' featuring Gwen Stefani marked his 28th No. 1 on the country airplay charts. He was also recently named Country Artist of the Year at the 2020 E! People's Choice Awards for the third consecutive time.

To purchase your tickets, visit www.iowastatefair.org or call 800-514-3849.

Previously announced Iowa State Fair Grandstand concerts from 2020 have been postponed to the following dates: Sam Hunt with special guest Kip Moore (Aug. 14), The Beach Boys with special guest Hanson (Aug. 17), Styx with special guest Tesla (Aug. 18), Chris Stapleton with special guest Nikki Lane (Aug. 19) and Keith Urban with special guest Russell Dickerson (Aug. 21).