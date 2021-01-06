Iowa lawmakers react to U.S. Capitol protests

The latest coverage from the U.S. Capitol here.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- As protests erupt in Washington, D.C. forcing a lockdown of the U.S. Capitol during a joint session of Congress, Iowa lawmakers are reacting to the chaos.

Iowa Senator Joni Ernst tweeted this statement, condemning the events at the Capitol and saying she is safe:

"I served in uniform to defend the right to peaceful protest. What’s happening at the Capitol right now is not peaceful nor a protest. It’s anarchy, & a betrayal of the American ideals we all hold dear. My staff and I are safe. Thanks to Capitol Police for your selfless work." Sen. Joni Ernst

A tweet from Iowa Sen. Chuck Grassley's press office said that he is in a secure location.

Thank you for your concern. Senator @ChuckGrassley is in a secure location. — Sen. Grassley Press (@GrassleyPress) January 6, 2021

Second Congressional District Representative Mariannette Miller-Meeks tweeted that she is safe and said that the events at the Capitol are "unacceptable."

First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson is condemning the violence and calling it unacceptable no matter the circumstance. She says she doesn't "believe this is who we are as a nation" and is thanking law enforcement officers for keeping lawmakers safe.

No matter the circumstance, this kind of violence & behavior is unacceptable. I don’t believe this is who we are as a nation, & I hope we can come together to heal the divisions gripping our country right now. Thank you to the law enforcement officers keeping us safe. #IA01 https://t.co/wtuBj9MtKl — Ashley Hinson (@RepAshleyHinson) January 6, 2021

Third Congressional District Representative Cindy Axne tweeted out just before 1:30 central time that she and her staff are safe. She says they are sheltering in place as they await more information on protesters breaching the Capitol building. Axne is calling on President Trump to ask protesters to stop.

President Trump tweeted just before 1:45 central time urging support for Capitol Police and other law enforcement and calling for protesters to stay peaceful.

Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay peaceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

This is a developing story and will be updated. The Associated Press contributed to this report.