Iowa DNR urges the message of safety heading into the 2021 hunting and fishing seasons

(KWWL) - The pandemic has pushed many people outdoors and enjoy activities like fishing and hunting. Now in the early days of the new year, what will the 2021 season look like?

While the number of newly registered fishing and hunting licenses nearly doubled the past year, Iowa DNR believes it is too early to tell what numbers they'll see this year. However, the message of safety will always remain the same.

With deer season ending next week, and coyote and ice fishing starting up, Conservation Officer, Pat Jorgenson, is urging folks to maintain social distancing, even outdoors.

"Part of my job is safety, I promote safety to the public," Jorgenson said.

Jorgensen also warns folks who are starting to ice fish, to take proper precautions because the ice is really inconsistent right now.

"Most of the areas out here are anywhere from three to six inches of ice out on our lakes" Jorgenson said, "test the ice often, drill holes as you go out onto the lakes to do your fishing."

With the large number of licenses purchased in 2020, Jorgenson wants all outdoorsmen, experienced or not, to know the Iowa DNR has an app where they can register licenses there.

"The DNR now has an app called 'Go Outdoors Iowa', you can buy your license off of that you can keep your license on there," Jorgenson said, "people can actually show me their license on their phone now."

He also recommends folks to utilize the DNR's education classes, to avoid future hunting accidents.

"With the COVID guidelines and the proclamations from the governor's office, we're doing a lot more online and we're actually doing a lot more virtual hunter education classes through zoom," Jorgenson said.