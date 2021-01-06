Iowa City woman accused of money laundering, misspending nearly $75,000

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- An Iowa City woman is accused of money laundering and misusing nearly $75,000 from the Fox Hollow Condominium Owner's Association.

According to criminal complaints, Anna Hernandez, 39, of Iowa City, was the only member of the association.

Police said she issued checks to herself and made cash withdrawals, purchases and wire transfers between August 2019 and July 2020.

The complaints also allege that Hernandez linked her Venmo, CashApp and PayPal accounts to the association's bank account and deposited checks into a relative's bank account.

In total, police said she misappropriated $74,249.32 from the association.

Hernandez was arrested Tuesday and has been released from jail. She is facing money laundering and first-degree theft charges.