Iowa City Community Schools requests temporary virtual learning waiver

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Iowa City Community School District is requesting another temporary online learning waiver.

School leaders said they applied for the waiver on Tuesday.

In a letter to families and employees, the district said it continues to monitor COVID-19 data in the county. They said they made the decision with Johnson County Public Health and the school board based on increasing positivity rates.

The district asked the state for permission to move to 100% off-site learning for two weeks.

"We continue to focus on the health and safety of our staff and students in making these decisions," Interim Superintendent Matt Degner wrote. "We will provide an update as soon as we have additional information."

As of 10 a.m. Wednesday, the state's dashboard showed Johnson County with a 14-day positivity rate of 12.1%.

The district is still waiting for a decision from the state, according to leaders.

LINKS

Iowa City Community School District: https://www.iowacityschools.org/Page/18796

List of online waiver requests across the state: https://educateiowa.gov/requests-move-remote-learning-school-building-or-district

Johnson County COVID information hub: https://coronavirus-johnsoncounty.hub.arcgis.com/