“Hope Spots” help local superintendent fight cancer

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - You won't catch Noreen Bush listing all the ways 2020 was unfair to her.

"From the beginning I said, 'I'm going to take care of this and move on,'" Bush said.

As superintendent for the Cedar Rapids Community School District, her top priority became the safety of her staff and students when the pandemic hit.

But just a few weeks later, her world got turned upside down again.

On Good Friday, April 10, Bush went into the doctor because she wasn't feeling well. She's usually a very energetic person and remembers feeling lethargic.

After talking with a doctor and running some tests, they were worried it might be cancer.

The following Thursday, she got the results back that she had cervical cancer.

"When I got the diagnosis I said, 'I don't have time for cancer,'" Bush said.

She shared the news with her school district a few weeks after and was immediately showered with support. Elementary-age students she'd never met started sending her handwritten letters with happy thoughts, others made her bracelets and parents donated to different organizations in her name.

"Not every cancer patient is surrounded with this kind of love and support," Bush said.

Before the 2019 school year, Bush gave a motivational speech to the school district at the Cedar Rapids Ice Arena. In the speech, she dubbed the district a "Hope Spot".

Hope Spots are places in the ocean that teem with life and biodiversity and are crucial to the health of the ocean. She first made the connection because of CRCSD's progress on student achievement as part of its strategic plan.

In the face of the pandemic and her cancer battle, she renewed her focus on Hope Spots with a Facebook video getting students ready for the 2020-2021 school year.

In December 2019, a group of students sang a Hope Spot song at the CRCSD State of the District Meeting. It went so well, they made plans to sing it at the Jefferson High School graduation (Bush's alma mater).

While the pandemic canceled in-person graduation, the students found a way to perform it again.

One day over the summer, Coolidge Elementary music teacher Amy Hanisch and a group of Jefferson High School students surprised Bush with a version of the song in her front lawn.

Jefferson High School students presenting Noreen Bush with a framed copy of the lyrics to their Hope Spot song.

"It was fun to write it but then to be able to give that back to her...her very own words of encouragement when she was going through her own personal struggle," Hanisch said.

"To know that they had a hope for me that was completely on another dimension...it was really a beautiful moment," Bush said.

Bush got the good news that her cancer was in remission in August. But she always knew it might return.

Last month, she learned that not only had cancer returned, it had spread to her liver and some lymph nodes. She's now doing four rounds of an immunotherapy called Keytruda.

"Not the news I wanted to hear," Bush said. "But at the same time, I'm so glad we caught it and are now able to try something different."

While she's unsure what the future will bring, she says her support network is as strong as ever.

"I don't feel as though I'm on an island floating by myself. I'm surrounded by people who love me, people who care about me," she said.

And while Hope Spots don't show up on X-rays, she can feel them every day.

"We're going to get through this. So , what are we going to hope out of this?"