UPDATE: Dubuque Police have needed info on suspect

UPDATE: Dubuque Police say they now have necessary information to track down leads in this case and no longer need the public's assistance.

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - The Dubuque Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a driver and vehicle that may have been involved in a hit-and-run incident from September.

Police say the man pictured above may have been driving the vehicle pictured above near 300 N. Grandview Avenue in Dubuque on September 10 around 2 p.m. when the incident occurred.

Anyone with information on the suspect or the vehicle is asked to contact the city at: www.cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD