Doctors credit COVID-19 precautions for low number of flu cases

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - In what is typically the annual flu season's height, doctors say they have seen fewer cases of the respiratory virus.

Dr. Jorge Salina, a University of Iowa Health Care Hospital Epidemiologist said there are very few if any cases of the flu in Iowa.

"It is surprising," he said. "We usually start seeing a steep increase in cases during the first week of January."

During the last week of December 2019, the Iowa Department of Public Health said the state had seen 405 laboratory-confirmed cases of the flu since the start of flu season. Most of the country saw widespread flu activity last year.

During the last week of December 2019, the CDC listed said only six states had a low flu activity level.

December 2019

That same week in December 2020, the CDC said three states had low flu activity. The rest were all minimal.

December 2020

According to the latest weekly flu report from IDPH, only a handful of cases have been reported since the start of the flu season in September.

As COVID-19 has spread over the past year, we have adopted precautions to slow its spread. Salinas said he believes those precautions are a big part of why cases of the flu and other respiratory illnesses are down.

"Wearing masks in public, maintaining our distance, and avoiding indoor gatherings," he said. "Perhaps the measures we implement against COVID and are working probably work even better against other respiratory viruses. Partially also because some people have some level of immunity with vaccinations."

Dr. Salinas said the southern hemisphere saw a mild respiratory season.

"We didn't know, and we still don't know whether the trends would be similar to those in the southern hemisphere," he said. "We expected some resemblance, but not this suppression of cases."

By the end of December, 211 Iowans had been hospitalized for severe cases of the flu. This year, so far, only 8 Iowans have been hospitalized.

"We are concerned but people wearing masks is helping to make it so we are not seeing the flu like sometimes we expect to at this time of the year."

In the 2019-2020 flu season, IDPH reported 103 flu-related deaths. This year, there have been two.

4,060 Iowans have died from COVID-19 since March.

"COVID-19 is 10 times deadlier than influenza," Salinas said. "There are no preventative measures other than masks, distance. For influenza, at least we have a vaccine that can prevent you from getting infected, or if you do get infected, it reduces the severity of the illness."