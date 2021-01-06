Death of 9 nuns highlights toll of coronavirus in convents

LATHAM, N.Y. (AP) — A home for retired and infirm nuns lost nine residents to COVID-19 during December as the coronavirus pandemic’s second wave surged in upstate New York. The St. Joseph’s Provincial House near Albany had been spared by the virus in its first wave last spring. But last month, 47 of its 140 residents tested positive for the virus, along with 21 employees. Only one sister is still being treated for the infection. The coronavirus has also taken a toll at other convents, where elderly residents in a communal setting are vulnerable.