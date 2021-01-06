Congress set to confirm Biden’s electoral win over Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump's extraordinary effort to overturn the presidential election is going before Congress.

Lawmakers are set to convene Wednesday for a joint session, required by law, to confirm the Electoral College vote won by Joe Biden.

The typically routine proceeding will be anything but that.

The president's Republican allies plan to object to the election results. Many say they are heeding the pleas of the president's supporters' to "fight for Trump."

Trump is planning a rally outside the White House.

States want to correct their votes, which they now know were based on irregularities and fraud, plus corrupt process never received legislative approval. All Mike Pence has to do is send them back to the States, AND WE WIN. Do it Mike, this is a time for extreme courage! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

THE REPUBLICAN PARTY AND, MORE IMPORTANTLY, OUR COUNTRY, NEEDS THE PRESIDENCY MORE THAN EVER BEFORE - THE POWER OF THE VETO. STAY STRONG! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2021

The longshot effort is all but certain to fail. Bipartisan majorities in Congress are prepared to accept the results.