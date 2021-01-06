Cloud cover scale

You likely plan your day based in part on what the forecast says: mostly sunny, partly cloudy, mostly cloudy, etc.. What do these actually mean? Do we just pull those terms out of a hat? I often see some confusion between the differences of partly cloudy vs mostly sunny or partly sunny vs mostly cloudy.

The typical "cloud scale" we go by is this, starting from least cloud cover to most cloud cover: sunny, mostly sunny, partly cloudy, partly sunny, mostly cloudy, and cloudy.

If we break up the viewable sky into 10 slices, like a pie, we can assign numbers to these cloud cover descriptions.

Let's start at 0/10. This would be sunny. There are no clouds in the sky. 1/10 may also be described as sunny if there are just a few wispy cirrus clouds out there that don't really obscure the sky.

2/10 to 3/10 would be described as mostly sunny. Again, this is as it sounds: the sky is mostly sunny with little in the way of cloud cover.

4/10 to 6/10 would be described as partly cloudy. This is roughly half of the sky covered by clouds.

7/10 to 9/10 would be mostly cloudy. Again, as it sounds, most of the sky is cloudy.

Last but not least, 10/10 would be cloudy or overcast.

Where some forecasters differ is in the use of partly sunny. Officially, this means the same thing as partly cloudy and cannot be used night. I, and many others, including the National Weather Service in their forecasts, use partly sunny as a sky description somewhere between partly cloudy and mostly cloudy (about 7/10). Typically I will describe this situation on air as more clouds than sunshine. It kind of puts a positive spin on the forecast than just going mostly cloudy. I also use it if there is a bit of uncertainty in the short term forecast or if conditions are changing from hour to hour.

It is also important to note that what you see on the 10 day forecast is an average sky condition of the entire viewing area. Mostly cloudy on the 10 day could be overcast for some and partly sunny for others. Or partly cloudy could be mostly sunny for some or mostly cloudy for others. Where we try to break it down and get more specific by area is by using FutureTrack and City by City forecast.