Cedar Rapids gym hoping for New Years boost during pandemic

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) - Gyms and fitness clubs have had to navigate coronavirus restrictions throughout 2020. Those in Iowa have been able to be open for several months but some have seen a decline in memberships.

Gold Pointe Fitness Club in Cedar Rapids says it saw many people stop coming to the gym in the early stages of the pandemic.

With the calendar flipping to 2021 last week, several gyms are hoping the classic "new year new me" mentality will get people back in the door.

"A good way to boost immunity is to be healthy," Trevor Hartz said, a manager at Gold Pointe. "We're really hoping people understand that.

Hartz says they're doing plenty of sanitizing and following the governor's proclamations. He's hopeful for a surge in business to start the new year.