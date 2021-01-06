Balkans feel abandoned as vaccinations kick off in Europe

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) — When thousands of people in the European Union rolled up their sleeves to get vaccinated against coronavirus, one corner of the continent felt isolated and abandoned: the Balkans. With much of the Balkans struggling to get COVID-19 vaccines from multiple sources, most of the nations are still waiting for their first vaccines to arrive and have no firm timeline when massive inoculations could start. What is already clear is that Serbia, Bosnia, Albania, North Macedonia, Kosovo and Montenegro — home to some 20 million people — are lagging far behind their Western European neighbors.