At-home COVID care program helps Mercy Medical Center patients with mild symptoms

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KWWL) -- Mercy Medical Center is combining telehealth, technology and portable equipment to allow COVID-19 patients to recover in the comfort of their own homes.

On Dec. 1, Mercy launched its 'COVID at Home' program for patients with mild to low-risk coronavirus symptoms who are diagnosed and then released from the emergency room.

Patients are able to take home a self-monitoring kit, which includes a pulse oximetry machine to monitor their oxygen saturation levels, along with instructions and a self-monitoring worksheet.

Each day, a registered nurse calls the patients to check on their symptoms. The patient also gets a daily visit at home from a nurse or visits with a physician over video.

“Providing this type of at-home care helps patients recover in the safety and comfort of their own home,” said Tawnya Salsbery, MSN, RN, Mercy senior director of post-acute and senior services. “We decided this program was very appropriate for the current environment, as hospitals try to maintain capacity for more severely ill COVID-19 patients, and many COVID-19 patients with milder symptoms prefer to stay in their own homes to recover. It’s really a win-win.”

Salsbery said the program has been successful early-on. They have not had any patients return to the ER for treatment.

For more information on Mercy’s 'COVID at Home' program, you can call 319-398-6203.