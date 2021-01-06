Asia Today: Tokyo cases hit record as gov’t mulls emergency

TOKYO (AP) — Tokyo is reporting a daily record of 1,591 coronavirus cases as the national government prepares to declare a state of emergency this week to cope with a new wave of infections. Those needing critical care in the capital also reached a record 113 people, according to the metropolitan government. Toshio Nakagawa, head of the Japan Medical Association, called the situation extremely serious but stopped short of criticizing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga for acting too slow to contain the latest outbreak, as some have suggested. China’s Hebei is enforcing stricter control measures following a further rise in cases. And Thailand is planning to expand testing to thousands of factories in a province next to Bangkok as it reported 365 new cases and one new death.