18-year-old killed in ATV accident near Shellsburg

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Benton County Sheriff's Office says an 18-year-old man has died following an ATV accident near Shellsburg.

The sheriff's office was called to a report of an ATV accident just before 5:00 Tuesday evening. The accident occurred on 64th St. about 1 mile east of Shellsburg.

Investigators say a Polaris 500 ATV, with two two occupants lost control and went into a ditch. One of the occupants, an 18-year-old man from Cedar Rapids, died at the scene. Another 18-year-old man, also from Cedar Rapids, was injured and taken to a local hospital. The extent of his injuries is unknown.

The victims aren't being identified at this time. The accident remains under investigation.