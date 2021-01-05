Where is Jack Ma, China’s e-commerce pioneer?

BEIJING (AP) — China’s best-known entrepreneur, e-commerce billionaire Jack Ma, hasn’t been seen in public since he angered regulators with an October speech. That is prompting speculation about what might happen to the billionaire founder of Alibaba Group, the world’s biggest e-commerce company. Ma said regulators were too conservative in the Oct. 24 speech. Shortly after that, the government suspended the stock market debut of Ant Group, a financial platform spun off from Alibaba. The normally voluble Ma disappeared from public view, canceling a TV appearance and going silent on social media. It is unclear what awaits Ma , who made his fortune by taking big risks.