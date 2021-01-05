Waterloo West pulls away from East in cross-town showdown

WATERLOO (KWWL) -- Waterloo West pulled away late to take down rival East 68-49 on Friday night.

Behind a strong first half from big man Amar Kuljuhovic, the Wahawks built a 32-23 halftime lead. East kept it close in the second half with an 11-0 run to put pressure on late before West's Luke Fordyce turned the tide with a 3-pointer as the Wahawks finished strong down the stretch.

West improved to 5-2 on the season while the Trojans fell to 2-4.