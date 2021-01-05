Skip to Content

Tuesday’s Scores

8:39 pm Iowa sports from the Associated Press

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL=

Bishop Heelan Catholic, Sioux City 61, South Sioux City, Neb. 54

Edgewood-Colesburg 69, Central City 26

Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 70, CAM, Anita 61, OT

Harrisburg, S.D. 67, Western Christian 48

Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37

Iowa Falls-Alden 36, Roland-Story, Story City 34

Pleasant Valley 65, Clinton 32

West Monona 51, Trinity Christian High School 47

Yankton, S.D. 72, Sioux City, East 59

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

ADM, Adel 57, Carlisle 45

Ankeny Centennial 57, Ankeny 41

Aplington-Parkersburg 45, Columbus Catholic, Waterloo 39

Bellevue 56, Camanche 23

Bishop Garrigan 64, Forest City 24

Boyden-Hull 34, MOC-Floyd Valley 25

Cedar Rapids Xavier 50, Iowa City West 49

Cedar Rapids, Kennedy 64, Cedar Rapids, Jefferson 42

Cedar Rapids, Washington 36, Linn-Mar, Marion 33

Central City 53, Edgewood-Colesburg 45

Central Lyon, Rock Rapids 64, George-Little Rock 33

Colfax-Mingo 44, Sigourney 33

Creston 71, Clarinda 28

Davis County, Bloomfield 49, Clarke, Osceola 47

Des Moines Christian 65, Ogden 9

Des Moines, North 53, Ottumwa 32

Dike-New Hartford 60, Union Community, LaPorte City 19

Fremont Mills, Tabor 54, Griswold 24

Gilbert 71, Bondurant Farrar 64

Glidden-Ralston 49, Coon Rapids-Bayard 43

H-L-V, Victor 59, Tri-County, Thornburg 25

Harrisburg, S.D. 56, Western Christian 42

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 67, Harris-Lake Park 17

Humboldt 38, Garner-Hayfield-Ventura 37

Indianola 55, Grinnell 51

Iowa City High 53, Iowa City Liberty High School 37

Lynnville-Sully 57, Belle Plaine 45

Mason City 85, Marshalltown 22

Moulton-Udell 52, Ankeny Christian Academy 24

Newell-Fonda 76, Spencer 43

Newman Catholic, Mason City 43, Central Springs 36

Nodaway Valley 64, Mount Ayr 44

North Fayette Valley 73, West Central, Maynard 48

Norwalk 49, Newton 42

Osage 64, Rockford 10

Pella Christian 52, Dallas Center-Grimes 34

Pleasant Valley 57, Clinton 22

Saint Ansgar 67, Northwood-Kensett 24

Sheldon 52, Rock Valley 49

Solon 62, West Delaware, Manchester 31

South Central Calhoun 56, OA-BCIG 45

Southeast Polk 61, Urbandale 23

Springville 66, Starmont 16

Sumner-Fredericksburg 56, Hudson 54

Treynor 58, Tri-Center, Neola 38

Turkey Valley, Jackson Junction 62, Postville 17

Underwood 58, A-H-S-T-W, Avoca 52

Webster City 53, Greene County 18

West Burlington 53, Van Buren, Keosauqua 42

West Fork, Sheffield 58, North Butler, Greene 34

West Lyon, Inwood 45, Sibley-Ocheyedan 42

Wilton 47, Mid-Prairie, Wellman 45

Winterset 62, Perry 24

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Baxter vs. Valley Lutheran, Cedar Falls, ppd.

Columbus Community, Columbus Junction vs. Winfield-Mount Union, ccd.

Des Moines, Hoover vs. Des Moines, Roosevelt, ccd.

Spirit Lake vs. PAC-LM, ppd. to Jan 11th.

___

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

