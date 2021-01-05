TRACKING: Sunshine today; Several cloudy days

Today: Areas of fog will be possible this morning, and some of it could be dense. We are not expecting widespread fog or freezing fog like we had the past couple mornings. Once the fog lifts later this morning, expect a sunny sky to turn partly cloudy this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 30s this afternoon with a west wind turning southeast 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Patchy fog will be possible once again. The sky becomes cloudy with temperatures averaging around 20° and a light southeast wind 5-10 mph.

Wednesday: The next storm system stays to our west. It will be a cloudy day with a few flurries possible. Temperatures once again will be in the lower 30s with an east wind 10-15 mph.

The overall weather pattern will be seasonable and dry over the next 10 days. There will be quite a bit of cloud cover. The next chance of snow appears to be later next week, but even that looks like a small chance for the time being.