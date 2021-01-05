TRACKING: Sunshine today, cloud cover increases tonight

Today: Mostly sunny skies continue through the start of the afternoon, but cloud cover is expected to increase this evening and tonight ahead of a nearby system. Winds will be out of the southeast at 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy overnight, with a light southeast wind. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Wednesday: Cloudy skies will persist through much of the day Wednesday. The next system will mainly bring a rain/snow mix to the western part of the state and then dive south. At most, we could see some flurries in Eastern Iowa. Southeast winds will be at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Wednesday Night: Mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday night. Low temperatures will be in the low to mid 20s.

Thursday: Another round of mostly cloudy skies for Thursday. High temperatures will be in the upper 20s to low 30s.

Cloudy skies will linger through the weekend, with temperatures in the upper 20s to mid 30s.