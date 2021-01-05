TRACKING: Fog potential tonight

Tonight: Clouds continue to increase this evening. Sunshine and warmer temperatures during the day have melted some snow/ice. Anything that was wet during the day could be ice overnight as temperatures drop into the teens. Areas of fog are expected tonight with some locations with visibility less than 1 mile. .

Wednesday: Areas of fog in the morning will thin out and leave behind a cloudy sky. A few flurries are possible with a southeast wind at 10-15 mph. High temperatures warm into the low 30s.

Wednesday Night: The sky remains clouds with area of fog again. Winds are light from the east as temperatures drop into the low 20s.

Thursday/Friday: Mostly cloudy both days with a light wind. Highs are near 30.

Saturday/Sunday: Mostly cloudy days continue with a light wind. Highs are a little cooler…only reaching the mid-20s.