Tanya Roberts, Bond girl and ‘Sheena’ star, dead at 65

NEW YORK (AP) — Tanya Roberts, who captivated James Bond in “A View to a Kill” and appeared in the sitcom “That ’70s Show,” died Monday, several hours after she was mistakenly declared dead by her publicist and her partner. Roberts’ partner Lance O’Brien confirmed her death Tuesday after picking up her personal effects at a Los Angeles hospital. One of Roberts’ highest-profile roles was playing geologist Stacey Sutton opposite Roger Moore in 1985′s “A View to a Kill.” Roberts appeared in the final season of “Charlie’s Angels” and later played Midge Pinciotti in the sitcom “That ’70s Show.”