Some taxpayers find relief payments sent to wrong account

A number of taxpayers who use tax preparation services, such as H&R Block and TurboTax, say their second relief payments were sent to the incorrect bank account. The IRS and the Treasury Department began issuing the Economic Impact Payments last week. The payments of $600 for each eligible adult and dependent sent via direct deposit were largely available on Monday. Some payments are also being sent via paper check or debit cards during January. However, many people who paid their tax preparation fees with their refund said that their relief payments were sent to an account they did not recognize.