Siegfried, meet Ahmet: German weather systems get makeover

BERLIN (AP) — Move over, Siegfried. Ahmet is on the way. A journalists’ group gave a low pressure system bringing frigid temperatures, dark clouds and snow to Germany on Tuesday the boy’s name of Turkish origin in an effort to increase the visibility of the country’s increasingly diverse population. Ahmet will be followed by low pressure systems with names such as Cemal, Goran and Hakim. The high pressure systems reaching Germany early this year will be called Bozena, Chana or Dragica. In Germany, naming the systems that affect day-to-day weather changes isn’t the sole province of meteorologists. Anyone can participate for a price. A sunny high costs 360 euros ($442), while rainy lows cost only 240 euros ($295).