Saudi Arabia to lift Qatar embargo, easing the Gulf crisis

AL-ULA, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Kuwait’s foreign ministry says Saudi Arabia will lift a years-long embargo on Qatar, opening its airspace and land border in the first steps toward ending the Gulf crisis. The state-run Kuwait News Agency reported the announcement, saying Saudi Arabia would open its airspace, land and sea borders starting Monday evening. Kuwait has been mediating between Qatar and four Arab states that launched an embargo in mid-2017 over Qatar’s support for Islamist groups in the region and its warm ties with Iran. The decision comes after a final attempt at securing a breakthrough by the Trump administration, and as Saudi Arabia looks to secure warm ties with President-elect Joe Biden’s administration.