Rep. Ashley Hinson: “We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states”

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KWWL) -- First Congressional District Representative Ashley Hinson is joining nearly a dozen other Republican lawmakers in signing a letter calling for the 2020 election results to be certified on Wednesday.

The letter, signed by 12 Republican members of Congress, was sent to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-California) and Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-California). The letter affirms the need to uphold the Constitution and respect states' authority in the election process.

Despite the U.S. Justice Department finding no evidence of widespread fraud that would change the results of the election, the letter starts off saying, "We, like most Americans, are outraged at the significant abuses in our election system resulting from the reckless adoption of mail-in ballots and the lack of safeguards maintained to guarantee that only legitimate votes are cast and counted. It is shameful that between both chambers of the U.S. Congress, we have held precisely one hearing on election integrity since Election Day."

There are expected to be objections to the certification of the Electoral College votes on Wednesday. More than a dozen U.S. Senators and up to 100 U.S. Representatives are expected to challenge the vote.

The vote from the Electoral College found President-elect Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump 306 to 232.

In the letter signed by Hinson, the lawmakers note only the states have authority to appoint electors, in accordance with state law. They say Congress only has a narrow role in the process, to count the electors submitted by the states, not to determine which electors the states should have sent.

The letter notes while questions have been raised about the election results in six states (Michigan, Pennsylvania, Georgia, Wisconsin, Arizona, and Nevada) if they don't send a new slate of electoral votes to Congress (which they have the power to do if they deem such action appropriate under state law) by Wednesday, Congress will have no authority to influence the outcome of the election. The lawmakers say to do otherwise, would amount to stealing power from the people and the states.

"We must respect the states’ authority here. Though doing so may frustrate our immediate political objectives, we have sworn an oath to promote the Constitution above our policy goals. We must count the electoral votes submitted by the states," the letter finishes.

Besides Hinson, the letter was signed by Reps. Ken Buck (D-Colorado), Ann Wagner (R-Missouri), Austin Scott (R-Georgia), Kelly Armstrong (R-North Dakota), Chip Roy (R-Texas), Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), Tom McClintock (R-California), Nancy Mace (R-South Carolina), Mike Gallagher (R-Wisconsin), Dan Newhouse (R-Washington), and Peter Meijer (R-Michigan).

The full letter can be found here.