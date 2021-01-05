Photos and video from Washington, IA house explosion that left two injured

WASHINGTON, Iowa (KWWL) -- KWWL has obtained photos and video from the Washington, Iowa home explosion on Monday morning.

These photos were taken by Mark Waltman of Washington, Iowa. The video was captured by Waltman's security camera.

As a result of the explosion two people were injured and were taken to the hospital for minor injuries.

There was a small fire that was controlled in about 15 to 20 minutes after the arrival of the fire department. The initial explosion was the cause of the majority of the damage, which was reported as far as a block away.

The cause of the explosion is still unknown at this time.

