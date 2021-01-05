More than a week later, FBI avoids terror label for bombing

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The FBI’s investigation into whether the Nashville bombing was a terrorist act has sparked criticism about a possible racial double standard. It’s also drawn questions from downtown businesses owners whose insurance coverage could be affected by the bureau’s assessment. So far, the FBI says it has found no evidence that the bomber was motivated by political ideology — a key factor in any formal declaration of terrorism. Instead, investigators are reviewing whether Anthony Warner believed in conspiracy theories involving aliens and 5G cellphone technology. Warner died in the Christmas Day explosion of a recreational vehicle that also wounded three other people.