Missouri patrol shoots man who had gun at troop headquarters

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol says troopers shot a man who came to a troop headquarters in suburban Kansas City with an assault-type rifle. Patrol spokesman Bill Lowe says a trooper who was outside Troop A headquarters in Lee’s Summit on Monday night saw a man get out of a vehicle armed with the rifle. The trooper gave the man several commands and radioed others inside the headquarters. Two other troopers came outside and fired at the man. Lowe said it was unclear what the man’s intentions were but “he wanted to do some harm.” The man was taken to a hospital, but Lowe did not know his condition. No troopers were injured.