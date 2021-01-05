LOWELL UPDATE: Has the recent snowfall affected progress on construction?

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The answer is not really!

It has been two years since the Lowell Elementary School collapsed, and construction has been underway for months.

After "KWWL" spoke with the construction team, they knew working through an Iowa winter was a hurdle they'd have to face. Therefore, they planned for snow delays ahead of schedule.

The team's original goal was to finish the exterior before winter, in order to focus on the interior tasks during the snowy months.

However, ISG head architect, Nathan Compton, said the weather slowed the team from finishing the masonry, which needs to be done before shifting gears.

"With the snow, that brings its own set of challenges," Compton said, "they're having to scoop off the site, scoop off their work area after each snow, which takes a good chunk of time especially on a project of this size."



Although the snow brings its own issues, Compton said the real challenge is when the snow melts.

"You're going to have a muddy mess out here and that brings a new challenge of efficiencies specifically with the machinery," Compton said, "trudging through all that mud, people having to walk through it, so that's another reason why it would be good to be able to get through the outside work and get into the building."

Even with these speed bumps, Compton believes they're still working at a good pace. With a big push in progress during the fall, Compton is confident the school's estimated completion date will still be Dec. 2021.

Compton also told "KWWL" people will soon see workers out with sprayers starting to waterproof the building. Although the slowed progress is discouraging, the construction team assures families the finished product will be worth the wait.