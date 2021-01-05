Left-wing activists threaten Missouri Senator’s wife and newborn

Missouri Senator Josh Hawley was home in Missouri Monday night when left-wing activists vandalized his Washington D.C area home.

Hawley said on social media, the protesters and vandals screamed threats, vandalized their home, and tried to pound open their door.

Missouri's junior Senator said, "Let me be clear: My family and I will not be intimidated by leftwing violence."

Hawley recently said he would contest the election results in Pennsylvania where he believes there was voter fraud and election irregularities.

Since he said he would object to the electoral college vote, at least ten other senators in his party have announced they would also object.