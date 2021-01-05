Jan. 5: Seven more deaths bring Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll to 3,999

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,813 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Monday to 10 a.m. Tuesday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 286,679.

The state's website says that of the 286,679 people who have tested positive, 247,723 have recovered. This is 3,103 more recoveries than what the state reported Monday.

The state's death toll is 3,999, which is seven more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (247,723) and the number of deaths (3,999) from the total number of cases (286,679) shows there are currently 36,254 active positive cases in the state.

There were 69 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 582, which is up from 571. Of those hospitalizations, 115 are in the ICU (down from 117), and 53 are on ventilators (down from 55).

In Iowa, there were 3,935 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,369,648 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,813 positive tests divided by 3,935 tests given) is 46 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 41 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday. The county has a total of 13,765 cases (12,947 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 818 Serology positive cases). There are 113 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,537. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 220 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Tuesday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 95 new cases since 10 a.m. Monday, leaving a total of 16,854 cases. There have been 77 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,617 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 245 deaths. There are 28 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.9 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 64 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 11,354 reported cases. There have been 67 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 10,070 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.6 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Tuesday, there are 30 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Monday. This brings the total to 10,758 reported cases. There have been 96 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,700. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 139 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.1 percent.

View COVID-19 numbers from Monday here.